Face masks now optional on Alaska Airlines, United flights effective immediately

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

According to the White House, the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the mask mandate in light of the recent ruling.

"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps. In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," a White House administration official told FOX Television Stations in a statement. "Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time. CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings."

Individual airlines are slowly announcing their own restrictions being lifted:

Alaska Airlines

Face masks are now optional on all Alaska Airlines flights after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation.

The option for wearing masks on Alaska flights goes into effect immediately, starting today.

"While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option," Alaska Airlines wrote on its website.

The airline said that some guests who were banned over the last two years for noncompliance and/or violence against fellow passengers or flight attendants could still be banned, even as the mandates onboard are lifted.

The airline said it is also prepared to put measures back in place if a new wave hits or cases spike.

United Airlines

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports.

This is a developing story. Additional mandate lifts will be added as they are announced.

