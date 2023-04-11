F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run) Milwaukee 'a safe space for runners'

F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run) is hitting the ground running, kicking off its ninth season with a mission to get more people to lace up.

This group has a specific goal. They're not as focused on lowering mile times as they are on building a diverse running group.

The group met at Mobay Café Tuesday, April 11 not for drinks and food, though that came later.

"We have routes made, an after-party, then the weather," said Tenia Fisher. "We planned that too, so."

Temperatures in the 70s can help get you moving. Regardless of the weather, F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run) offers other reasons to run.

"We’re not just a running group," said Fisher. "We’re a family."

"What don’t I like about it? I love F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run)," said Rae Johnson.

The group, part of SocialX, helps get rid of some of that trepidation.

"I think it can be scary to meet a group of people and think we’re all fast, and we’ve been running forever, and that’s not the case," said Fisher. "There are people from all walks of life."

Walk or run on their routes, F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run) takes steps to make everyone feel welcome.

"We’re doing that by welcoming and making a safe space for runners of color and those that don’t have typical runners’ bodies," said Fisher. "I would love to see more Black and Brown people out here running with us. That’s the mission, that’s the vision, that’s the whole goal."

"F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run) makes it like, almost impossible to like, not enjoy running," said Johnson.

The group helped Johnson get back into regular running.

"I think it’s the people, really," said Johnson. "I’m not sure if I like running quite yet, but I did just run 10 miles with them in D.C."

Johnson said it gives her a leg up in other parts of her life, too.

"Running helps me focus," said Johnson. "It helps me understand that I can do things I didn’t originally think I could do, and it makes me put not limits on myself."

It’s not just her spirit but that camaraderie that gets her to the finish line and beyond.

"I love that no one runs alone, right?" said Johnson. "There’s someone always with you, chatting with you, encouraging you, and that’s what keeps me coming back every week."

"We’re not like a city like LA or anything like that where fitness is really promoted and celebrated, and we’re really trying to change that," Fisher said. "I think through FEAR that’s a way to change that and bridge that gap of fitness here in Milwaukee."

This group will now meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mobay Café through about October and will start adding runs Saturday mornings in June.