Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered

The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023.

According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as fish, birds, and reptiles. Some pet owners unable to care for their pets may think that releasing the animal is the right thing; however, releasing a pet is harmful to the animal and the environment.

"These events are so important for the community," said JRAAR founder John Moyles. "There aren't a lot of resources out there for exotic pets, and we are fortunate to be in a position to help."

JRAAR has received a lot of surrendered animals, including fish, birds, small mammals, and reptiles like an American alligator and an 8-foot-long Burmese python.

JRAAR is planning its next round of exotic pet surrender events for 2023. 18 events are being planned; if you are interested in learning more about JRAAR, go to the JRAAR webpage.