Ewig Bros. Fish Company closing in Port Washington after 130 years

Ewig Bros. Fish Company, a Port Washington staple, announced it will close on May 1 after 130 years in business.

As the water from Lake Michigan hit the Port Washington shore on Tuesday, there was a wave of emotion inside the longstanding business.

"I’m retiring, that’s it. It’s been on my mind every day for a couple of years," owner Jeff Ewig said.

Ewig and his family are ready for a new chapter.

"I want my summers back, so me and my honey are going to enjoy some time together. Do some fishing and do some photography," he said. "It’s time."

Over the decades, Ewig Bros. has smoked tons of fish. Six generations – and at least 20 Ewigs – have manned smokehouses, helmed boats and worked closely with customers.

"The biggest thing we’ve enjoyed is just the customer relationships. Taking to people," Ewig said.

The business has worked closely with local fishermen, like William Kettenhoven, for decades.

"Pulled some salmon out of the freezer that I caught in September. Thought let’s get one last batch done," said Kettenhoven. "All of it's just phenomenal. I never had one piece of bad smoked fish from this place."

Ewig is not sure what's next for the building, but the team is proud of their legacy – which they hope will live on.

"Whether somebody wants to come and do it remains to be seen. It's a lot of work. Every day," he said. "We turned out a quality product. We’re friendly to people and thankful."