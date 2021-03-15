EWBeUnited: Engineers Without Borders fundraiser goes virtual

article

The Engineers Without Borders UW-Madison chapter is taking its fundraising efforts virtual due to the pandemic.

The fundraising campaign, EWBeUnited, is aimed to benefit four student-led projects in Ecuador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico and Uganda.

"Our goal this year is to raise $5,000 to support our four projects, ranging from providing clean water to generating solar energy," said Ryan Docter, President of the EWB UW-Madison Chapter. "As a non-profit and student organization, we rely on the generosity from the local community to continue to advocate for communities in need abroad."

For more information about EWBeUnited or to donate online, you are invited to visit their website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android