Evers' surplus session; Wisconsin Senate gavels in, gavels out

Senate Republicans ended a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to approve his plan to send taxpayers $150 refunds Tuesday before it even began.

Evers, who faces reelection in November, wants to give every Wisconsin taxpayer $150 from the state's budget surplus. He called a special legislative session to approve the plan during his State of the State address last month.

Senate President Chris Kapenga banged his gavel in the Senate chamber Tuesday morning to start the session, then banged again a second later to end the session.

Angela Joyce, a spokeswoman for Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about that chamber’s plans for the special session. Republicans in that house will likely gavel in and immediately gavel out as well.

It doesn't matter what the Assembly does, though. The refund plan would have needed approval from both houses. Senate Republicans' decision to reject the plan Tuesday makes any Assembly action moot.