Evers in Oak Creek; visits students, staff at Meadowview Elementary

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers stopped by Meadowview Elementary School in Oak Creek on Wednesday to visit students and staff. The visit comes after the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee voted to advance a bipartisan budget deal on Tuesday. The proposal would send a rebate to taxpayers, boost money for schools and more.



Gov. Tony Evers met with students and educators at Meadowview Elementary School in Oak Creek on Wednesday, May 13.

The visit comes after the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee on Tuesday voted to advance a bipartisan budget deal that would send a rebate to taxpayers and boost money for schools.

Bipartisan budget deal

What we know:

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) – none of whom are seeking reelection – reached the deal after months of negotiations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

The spending plan would use a portion of the state's projected budget surplus to issue $300 refund checks for single tax filers and $600 for married couples, filing jointly – but there's no guarantee that is what you'd get. If you owe the state less than that amount in income tax, you will get up to the total of your tax bill.

The bipartisan deal also boosts money for special education and gets rid of state income tax on tips and overtime.

The deal negotiated by all parties includes the following:

The largest increase to the state’s special education reimbursement rate in state history to attain 50%, investing over $600 million in Wisconsin’s K-12 schools, on top of the already historic nearly $1.4 billion provided in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget, including $300 million in property tax relief through general school aids.

Provides an additional $50 million in property tax relief for Wisconsinites statewide in addition to the more than $300 million in general school aids.

Eliminates the income tax on cash tips and overtime income for Wisconsin taxpayers.

Returns over $850 million of the surplus to Wisconsinites, providing direct support to over 3 million Wisconsinites to respond to rising costs.

What's next:

A vote in the full Senate and Assembly is expected to come later this week. There are questions about whether there are enough votes to pass it.