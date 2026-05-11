Wisconsin budget surplus: Bipartisan package invests $600M in schools

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The Brief State leaders announced on Monday, May 11, an historic school investment that provides over $600 million for K-12 schools, including a record-breaking 50% reimbursement rate for special education and $300 million in general aid. The deal also eliminates state income tax on overtime and tipped income while providing additional statewide property tax relief via technical college funding. The deal uses roughly $850 million of the state's multibillion-dollar surplus.



Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in Madison announced on Monday, May 11, they reached agreement on a bipartisan proposal to use a portion of the state’s surplus to invest in Wisconsin’s kids and K-12 schools, provide property tax relief statewide, and help working families afford rising costs.

Bipartisan deal reached

What we know:

A news release from the governor's office says the bipartisan package "invests over $600 million in Wisconsin’s K-12 schools, including providing the largest increase to the state’s special education reimbursement rate in state history to attain 50 percent as well as investing over $300 million in general school aids; provides tens of millions of dollars in statewide property tax relief through Wisconsin Technical College System aid; makes direct payments to Wisconsin’s working families who are struggling to keep up with rising costs; and eliminates state income tax on tipped and overtime income."

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The deal will be paid for using a small portion of the state’s readily available state surplus, the balance of which also increased since the 2025-27 state budget was enacted last summer. It leaves billions of dollars remaining and available in the state’s checking and savings coffers for the next biennial state budget and to respond to any pressing state challenges in the interim.

How big is the state surplus?

By the numbers:

Wisconsin closed the last fiscal year with $4.6 billion in the state’s general fund, which functions like the state’s checking account, and $2 billion in the ‘rainy day’ fund, which is effectively the state’s savings account.

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Earlier this year, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated that the state would end the biennium with about $2.37 billion, a projection that is more than $1.5 billion above the projected net balance from the enacted 2025-27 biennial budget.

The deal worked out

Dig deeper:

The deal negotiated by all parties includes the following:

The largest increase to the state’s special education reimbursement rate in state history to attain 50%, investing over $600 million in Wisconsin’s K-12 schools, on top of the already historic nearly $1.4 billion provided in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget, including $300 million in property tax relief through general school aids;.

Provides an additional $50 million in property tax relief for Wisconsinites statewide in addition to the above over $300 million in general school aids.

Eliminates the income tax on cash tips and overtime income for Wisconsin taxpayers

Returns over $850 million of the surplus to Wisconsinites, providing direct support to over 3 million Wisconsinites to respond to rising costs.

This is a developing story.