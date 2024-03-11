Estabrook Beer Garden opens Tuesday, March 12

article

The Estabrook Beer Garden in Milwaukee will be open on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13 starting at noon.

A post on the Estabrook Beer Garden Facebook page says "your favorite selections of beer and wine" will be available as well as soft drinks and water and snacks.

The beer garden will also offer an Oktoberfest Liter mug for $5.00 and will come with $10 fills until grand opening at the end of April.

All fills must be done at our concession window for the deal.