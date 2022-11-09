Erin tax referendum passes by 1 vote: 'Pretty impressive'

In the town of Erin, thousands of people cast their votes in the Nov. 8 election – but if one person hadn't, the outcome of a referendum would be different.

"It was pretty impressive," said town supervisor Eric Casetta. "I woke up this morning and I tuned in and saw that it passed by one vote, and I had to put my glasses on and look at my phone."

Casetta said the old roads in his town need some love. He helped get a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot to increase taxes to fund town road repairs. It passed 1,182 to 1,181.

Town of Erin roads referendum passes by one vote

For the average parcel value, Casetta said the increase works out to about $125 extra per parcel per year.

Each person who cast a "yes" vote can say they made a difference.

"I decided to go with yes because I feel it’s good for our community, all the people in it. It’ll be good for all the bicyclists," said voter Danielle Raasch. "I think it’s really cool that it came down to one vote, and it passed, and that’s awesome."

"First thing I did this morning, my niece who never voted until the last election, I sent her a text saying, ‘See your one vote does count,’" Casetta said. "It really does to pay to get out and get your voice heard by voting and casting that ballot."

Casetta said the town usually works on one mile of road per year; they now hope to accelerate that.