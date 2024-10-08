Eric Hovde, GOP candidate for US Senate, speaks at Milwaukee Press Club

The Brief Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hovde spoke at the Milwaukee Press Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Hovde talked about immigration, foreign policy and financial policy.



Eric Hovde is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate – and on Tuesday, Oct. 8, he addressed the Milwaukee Press Club.

Hovde's opponent is Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

On Tuesday, Hovde talked about immigration, foreign policy and addressed the bankruptcy of the U.S. government. Hovde said the first thing he would do to address that is cut back federal spending to pre-pandemic levels.

Hovde told the group if nothing is done, it could be devastating to Americans.

Eric Hovde

"We can all be, ‘Oh, we don’t want to do anything.’ OK, then you better be prepared for massive in bouts of inflation that will destroy the standard of living for all of America," Hovde said.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party responded in a statement saying:

"Today, Eric Hovde made his extreme plan for Wisconsinites clear: Hovde wants to cut benefits for seniors, roll back benefits for our veterans, and let insurance companies jack up drug prices on working Wisconsinites. What's wrong with this guy?"

Eric Hovde

Reaction

Andrew Mamo, Tammy Baldwin for Senate spokesperson

"Eric Hovde’s plan would cut Social Security, robbing seniors of $6,000 a year, and would raise the retirement age as high as 72. His plan would cut Medicare and veterans benefits all to give corporations and rich people like himself a $4 trillion tax break. Tammy Baldwin’s plan is different. She would lift the income cap on Social Security so the wealthiest pay their fair share and we protect the program for generations to come."