Eric Church, American Family Field concert set for May 28

article

Eric Church will perform at the American Family Field on Saturday, May 28. He'll be joined on stage by Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum.

"Eric Church is one of the most entertaining and magnetic talents on stage," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "We welcome Eric to American Family Field and look forward to an amazing night of entertainment at the ballpark."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Visit brewers.com/church for complete concert details and full presale schedule.