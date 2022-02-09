2 shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men dead, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Tuesday, Feb. 8. Two men died as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:36 p.m. near 28th and Melvina . The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s) at this time.

The second shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. near 67th and Ruby. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Shooting near 67th and Ruby in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Incident Response)

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still under investigation and Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.