Enlightened Brewing Company in Bay View

Enlightened Brewing Company
Back in 2013, Enlightened Brewery Company started in a small make shift brewery on the second floor of the Lincoln Warehouse building making just 25 barrels of beer in their first year. Today, they are still brewing great beer, but their space and reputation has grown quite a bit. Brian is getting a look at their operation which is housed in a historic building in Milwaukee.
The definition of being enlightened is having or showing a rational, modern, and well-informed outlook. For Milwaukee Enlightened Brewing Company, they’re showing dedication to a craft with a modern twist and a well-rounded line of beer. Brian is learning what goes into their beer.
You can tell from beer named Cream City Brix and Imperative Pale to Sustained Thought and Sentient Twig that the team Enlightened Brewing Company care about their city and the rich history of beer making. Brian is checking out this local brewer that keeps growing year after year.
When it comes to enjoying a cold beer, some people prefer bottles and some go for cans, but at Enlightened Brewing Company it’s what’s inside that really counts. Brian is getting a behind-the-scenes look at their canning line and the importance of this essential part of their operation.