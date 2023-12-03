Enjoy the holidays at Apple Holler in Sturtevant

Get into the spirit of the holidays and have a jolly good time at Apple Holler’s Family Holiday Show in Sturtevant.

Sing along to your favorite holiday tunes and carols as our live performers fill the air with the joyous melodies of the season.

Performers will whisk you away to a winter wonderland with dazzling acts, dazzling costumes, and heartwarming stories that capture the spirit of the season.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting experience that will leave you with lasting memories and smiles for the season ahead.

.