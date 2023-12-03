Expand / Collapse search

Enjoy the holidays at Apple Holler in Sturtevant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOX6's Isley Gooden talked with Elyse Flannery and Jennifer Cruz at Apple Holler to learn more about all the fun activities, including horse drawn sleigh and wagon rides.

Sturtevant, Wis. - Get into the spirit of the holidays and have a jolly good time at Apple Holler’s Family Holiday Show in Sturtevant.

Sing along to your favorite holiday tunes and carols as our live performers fill the air with the joyous melodies of the season.

Performers will whisk you away to a winter wonderland with dazzling acts, dazzling costumes, and heartwarming stories that capture the spirit of the season.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting experience that will leave you with lasting memories and smiles for the season ahead.

Enjoy some tasty treats and catered holiday meals at Apple Holler in Sturtevant.

If you visit Apple Holler in Sturtevant, you can meet Santa Claus and his elves!

Decorations, gifts, treats, and Santa Claus himself! Apple Holler in Sturtevant has everything you need for a nice holiday visit.

.