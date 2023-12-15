Enchant Christmas turns Franklin Field into a winter wonderland

Enchant Christmas takes over Franklin Field
This holiday season, escape to the area’s largest illuminated winter wonderland for a light display like you’ve never seen before. FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a look at this new immersive experience that weaves magic into its every corner.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Enchant Christmas in Franklin bills itself as the world’s largest holiday light event experience, covering more than 10 acres and featuring the world’s largest Christmas light maze, village and plenty of festive programming.
It's open through Dec. 31, and FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by the festive destination to learn more about everything you can see and do.
Christmas Maze and Enchant Story in Franklin
Looking for a way to celebrate the season with friends and family? Enchant Christmas in Franklin should be on the list of places to consider. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out their larger-than-life light maze that’s the cornerstone to the Enchant experience.
