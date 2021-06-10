Employ Milwaukee gets $1.5M grant

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday, June 10 announced a $1.5 million grant awarded to Employ Milwaukee as part of a broader $89 million grant program.

Employ Milwaukee is a workforce development program that aims to connect job seekers to employment opportunities in Milwaukee County – offering education and training for high-demand job sectors.

The DOL grants were distributed to organizations that help people ages 16-24 who are not in school to part of the workforce obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries.

The funding is aimed at allowing people to put their learning to use in building or rehabilitating affordable housing for low-income or homeless families.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA), grants support a pre-apprenticeship model to help people learn valuable occupational skills. They will split their time between workplace training and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree and prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

In total, ETA has awarded 68 grants – ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million each.

