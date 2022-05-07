Emily Rogers' boyfriend jailed, FOX6 confirms

The boyfriend of Emily Rogers, the woman found dead after days missing, has been booked in the Milwaukee County Jail, FOX6 News confirmed Saturday, May 7.

The man has not been charged; FOX6 will not name him for that reason. Jail records indicate he is being held on $400,000 cash bail.

Documents from the medical examiner's office indicate he was the listed as the last person to see the 23-year-old mother alive in late April – one week after her body was found in a wooded area behind a building in an industrial park near Clement and Waterford in St. Francis.

Police said "multiple people" are in custody as part of the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the costs of bringing Rogers' body back to Texas for a funeral, and help her 1-year-old daughter.