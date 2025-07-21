Elm Grove suspicious activity; police seek to ID door knocker

article

The Brief Elm Grove police are trying to find out who is knocking on residents' doors at all hours of the night. Multiple residents reported cases like this early in the morning on Friday, July 18. If you recognize the person in the photo, you are urged to call Elm Grove police.



Elm Grove police are investigating reports of a person approaching homes, ringing doorbells, and in some cases pounding on doors before fleeing the area.

Suspicious activity investigated

What we know:

A post on the Elm Grove Police Department Facebook page says between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, July 18, police received reports from multiple residents in the village.

One incident was captured on video, showing a subject wearing a Nike hoodie and a mask covering their face.

Officials said while this may appear to some as a prank, it "caused alarm for residents—especially during overnight hours. It’s also possible this behavior was intended to test whether homes were occupied."

Elm Grove officers are reviewing footage and seeking to identify the individual involved.

Recognize this person?

What you can do:

If you recognize the person in the photos in this post or have any relevant information, you are urged to contact the Elm Grove Police Department at 262-786-4141.