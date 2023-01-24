Elm Grove police chase after OWI-related crash; man on the run

article

Elm Grove police are searching for a man who they say was driving a stolen vehicle, was pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove, and then abandoned the vehicle. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23 and into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Late Monday evening, around 11:40 p.m., Elm Grove officers were investigating a single-vehicle OWI-related crash.

The Elm Grove Police Department noted in a Facebook post that at 11:52 p.m., a vehicle that was being pursued by Waukesha police for a traffic violation entered the Village of Elm Grove northbound on Sunny Slope Road. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound onto Watertown Plank Road. Squads lost sight of the suspect vehicle in the area of 124th Street and Watertown Plank Rdoa – and the pursuit was terminated.

Just before midnight, officials say a resident on Applewood Court reported a vehicle drove through their backyard and stopped on the grass on the side of their residence. This vehicle was identified as the same vehicle that was being pursued moments earlier. The person driving the vehicle fled on foot. Officers from Brookfield, Waukesha, Muskego, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, and Wisconsin State Patrol saturated the area in search of the man.

Around 12:30 a.m., a resident on Overhill Road contacted Elm Grove police and reported a man came to their door. He said his vehicle broke down and requested help. This was identified as the same person that was involved in the pursuit and earlier OWI crash. The man left the caller's residence. A perimeter was established in search of the man, but he was not located.

Waukesha police say they were able to identify the man suspected in this case. The vehicle was determined to be stolen – and also had a stolen license plate displayed on it.