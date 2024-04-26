Elm Grove OWI arrest; was driving 5-10 mph on Watertown Plank Road

article

A 32-year-old man from Lannon was arrested on Tuesday, April 23 in the parking lot of St. Mary’s School in Elm Grove for operating while under the influence.

He was stopped by police after officers observed him driving approximately 5-10mph on westbound Watertown Plank Road.

According to police, a citizen witness flagged officers down and also reported that the man appeared to be "drunk" and the vehicle was altering speeds and was unable to maintain its lane of traffic. Once the vehicle was stopped, the operator performed Standardized Field Sobriety exercises, which he failed.

The man was arrested and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was charged yesterday in Waukesha County Court for 4th offense OWI, Operating while Revoked, and Failure to Install IID.

The results of the blood test are pending.