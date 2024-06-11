Elm Grove dog attacks, police investigate 3 in 1 week

The public helped Elm Grove police solve a string of dog attacks after an animal's owner was caught on camera.

In the span of one week, police said they took reports of three separate dog bite incidents in the village where the victim's skin was punctured. On Tuesday, they solved cases that dogged them for days.

"I would say that is pretty irresponsible in my opinion – especially if there is an injury and there has to be an insurance claim," said Michelle Hughes.

Investigators said the owners left Village Park without providing any contact information to victims in two of the three cases. But police did have pictures from one incident.

"I really feel that the people that are around here, that I see on a regular basis, I don’t know them by name, but I know them by face and I know their dogs," said Christina Spalathin. "It’s a surprise to me."

Police investigate dog attacks in Elm Grove

After posting photos, police said the public helped identify one of the owners. The other dog owner was later identified, too. They remind park users that dogs are only allowed on the perimeter pathways and must be restricted to a six-foot leash.

"I think this falls squarely on the dog owner. I think it’s up to you to train your dog," Spalathin said. "If your dog’s not social, then you shouldn’t bring them into a situation where there will be children or other dogs."

A police spokesperson said the dog owners in both Village Park incidents were cited. As for what will happen to the dogs, they will be checked and monitored for rabies and quarantined; in these types of cases, dogs are not normally euthanized.

In the third incident, which happened near Juneau and Highland, police said the owner stayed at the scene and cooperated.