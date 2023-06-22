Elkhorn standoff, man found dead

article

A man was found dead in Elkhorn Thursday, June 22, ending a standoff at an apartment complex on N.W. Street near Gorman.

Law enforcement responded around 9:30 a.m. for reports of an individual who was suicidal, threatening to harm himself with a gun in the presence of children.

The children were rescued by the Walworth County SWAT Team.

Police said the man did not communicate with law enforcement during the standoff.

Concerned for his welfare, law enforcement eventually entered the home and found the man dead in a locked bathroom.