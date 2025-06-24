Elkhorn shooting, newlyweds killed; Thomas Routt trial testimony begins

The Brief Thomas Routt is on trial in Walworth County, accused of killing a newlywed couple in February 2024. Opening statements and the first testimony were heard in the case on Tuesday, June 24. If convicted, Routt could spend the rest of his life in prison.



A homicide trial is underway in Walworth County. A bartender and her husband were shot and killed inside an Elkhorn bar. On Tuesday, June 24, jurors heard opening statements and the trial's first testimony.

Elkhorn homicide trial

What we know:

Prosecutors say Thomas Routt killed newlyweds Emerson and Gina Weingart inside Elkhorn's Sports Page Barr in February 2024. Gina Weingart was working as a bartender there. Her husband was there to keep her company.

Emerson and Gina Weingart

Prosecutors say Routt also stole more than $100 from the bar. He entered not guilty pleas to the charges a month after the crimes.

"He did all of this even though he’s a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a gun to begin with," said Zeke Wiedenfeld, prosecutor.

Thomas Routt

Prosecutors told jurors on Tuesday, the evidence is overwhelming. While there is no surveillance video from inside the bar, cameras from across the street captured audio of the gunshots and a man running from the scene.

Another key piece of evidence is a Target coat tag found at the crime scene. Investigators say Routt purchased the same style and size jacket the day before the crime.

Investigators also say Routt confessed to the crime.

Defense case

The other side:

"We’re going to call a psychologist to the stand to help you understand the context of that environment," said Russell Jones, defense attorney.

Routt's attorney urged the jury to scrutinize the evidence and to be skeptical of what he calls "false confessions."

"Law enforcement puts pressure on somebody – they put you in a room and they break you down," Jones said.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors believe Routt's DNA on the gun and the fact that Routt helped police locate the weapon is enough to secure a guilty verdict.

Thomas Routt

"The defendant, at that point, admits to being the shooter," Wiedenfeld said.

Prosecutors say Routt also changed his story and told police he was set up.

What's next:

The trial is scheduled to last all week. If convicted, Routt could spend the rest of this life in prison.