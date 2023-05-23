Elkhorn missing man; last seen on Sunday, May 21

article

Elkhorn police are asking for the public's help in their search for 27-year-old Dexter Johnson who has been reported missing since Sunday, May 21.

Officials say Johnson walked away from his residence and was last seen on camera at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday at Casey's gas station on the north side of Elkhorn. He was walking north. Attempts to ping Johnson's cellphone have been unsuccessful.

Johnson takes medication for seizures, and it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Johnson is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Johnson was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, black shorts, a tank top, and a backpack. He also wears glasses and has two piercings in his left ear.

If you have information that could help locate Johnson, you are urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210.