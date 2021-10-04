Elkhorn hit-and-run crash: Police seek truck that struck, killed man

Elkhorn police are seeking the public's help in their search for a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on County Highway H late on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a stretch of County Highway H for a man that was in the ditch and was not breathing.

Officers, along with members from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhorn Area Fire Department, and Lake Geneva Fire Department, arrived and attempted life-saving measures.

Officers learned that 70-year-old Francisco Garcia of Lake Geneva was walking on County Highway H when he was struck by a pickup truck that failed to stop after striking Garcia. Garcia died from his injuries at the scene.

The Elkhorn Police Department is now attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H by Gateway Technical College. The pickup truck is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight lens and surrounding area. The pickup truck was further described as possibly being slightly lifted – with chrome rims and in good condition.



Anyone with information regarding a silver GMC pickup matching the description, or with information regarding this incident, is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to speak with Detective Kim Bass at extension 208. You may also remain anonymous and contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.