Expand / Collapse search

Elkhorn hit-and-run crash: Police seek truck that struck, killed man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are seeking the public's help in their search for a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on County Highway H late on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a stretch of County Highway H for a man that was in the ditch and was not breathing. 

Officers, along with members from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhorn Area Fire Department, and Lake Geneva Fire Department, arrived and attempted life-saving measures. 

Officers learned that 70-year-old Francisco Garcia of Lake Geneva was walking on County Highway H when he was struck by a pickup truck that failed to stop after striking Garcia. Garcia died from his injuries at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Elkhorn Police Department is now attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H by Gateway Technical College. The pickup truck is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight lens and surrounding area. The pickup truck was further described as possibly being slightly lifted – with chrome rims and in good condition.

Anyone with information regarding a silver GMC pickup matching the description, or with information regarding this incident, is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to speak with Detective Kim Bass at extension 208. You may also remain anonymous and contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.

Milwaukee girl fatally shot; mayor says 'As a dad, it breaks my heart'
article

Milwaukee girl fatally shot; mayor says 'As a dad, it breaks my heart'

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett shared thoughts on gun violence that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl and the wounding of her 5-year-old sister over the weekend.

Wisconsin DNR reduces fall wolf quota in defiance of policy board
article

Wisconsin DNR reduces fall wolf quota in defiance of policy board

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Monday dramatically scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state's fall season.

Notify COVID close contacts electronically via text or email: DHS
article

Notify COVID close contacts electronically via text or email: DHS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can be sent a text or email notifying them of their exposure to COVID-19.

Real Milwaukee: Zipper merge is back!

A term commuters became all too familiar with in the zoo interchange construction project should have no problems navigating the newest zipper merge on I-43 northbound between Capitol and Silver Spring. Construction requiring the merge started this weekend.