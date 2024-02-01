Elkhorn fatal shooting; man, woman found dead inside sports bar

Elkhorn police say a man and woman were found fatally shot at a sports bar on S. Wisconsin Street early Thursday, Feb. 1.

The incident took place at Sports Page Barr – shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until family members have been notified.

Shooting investigation in downtown Elkhorn

The circumstances of the fatal shooting are under investigation. Officials said in a news conference it is too early to tell if this was the result of a robbery. Nobody is in custody.

"First and foremost, our condolences go out to the victims in this shooting on behalf of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and the City of Elkhorn Police Department," said Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber.

"We are shocked, saddened," said Elkhorn Police Chief Joel Christenson.

The incident is under investigation by the Elkhorn Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210. You may also remain anonymous and call the Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or electronically by using P3 Tips.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.