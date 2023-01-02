Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive.

Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.

The passenger told one of the girls to get in the car. After she yelled, "Stop," the driver sped away, police said, heading east on Market Street toward Highway 11.

The girls said they actually saw the men back on New Year's Eve when the vehicle pulled up and the passenger said, "Hey," to them. This happened in the same neighborhood as Monday's incident, police said.

The driver was described having long hair and a beard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The passenger was described as in his 30s with short, black hair and scruffy facial hair with a heavy build. He was wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210 or Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.

Police reminded parents to urge their children to do the following in similar situations: