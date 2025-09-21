Elkhorn child accused of stealing firearm in custody, school threat concern

article

The Brief A child was taken into custody in Elkhorn after allegedly stealing a firearm from a parent’s locked room. The firearm was located and recovered, police said. Social media posts claimed the child intended to bring the gun to school, but police found no credible threat.



A child was taken into custody Friday, Sept. 19, after allegedly stealing a firearm from a parent’s locked bedroom, according to the Elkhorn Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the caller believed their child forced entry into the room earlier in the day. Officers investigated and later recovered the firearm.

The child was taken into custody and held in secure detention, and was referred to juvenile authorities for armed burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Elkhorn school officials later notified police that other students were aware of the stolen firearm and the arrest. Police said social media posts circulated claiming the child intended to bring the gun to school, but investigators say they have no credible evidence of such a threat at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210, submit tips through P3 Tips or Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin, or reach out to school officials via the SafeElks tip line.