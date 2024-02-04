Elkhorn home burglary, 3 arrested after police chase

article

Three people were arrested after a report of a home invasion in Elkhorn that happened on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Jame Rodriguez, 31 from Elizabeth, New Jersey, was arrested for party to burglary, fleeing causing injury, contributing to the delinquency of a child and resisting arrest. Harol Canter Rocha, 24, from Palatine, Illinois, was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, contributing to the delinquency of a child, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

Additionally, a 16-year-old boy from Chicago was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest.

Elkhorn police said the Walworth County Communications Center received a 911 call for a home burglary just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The caller was not home but was watching live cameras from their house that captured the burglary in progress.

Police said they responded to the home and found a suspicious vehicle leaving the area. An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but was unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went into Lake Geneva, where the suspects' vehicle crashed. The suspects then got out and ran.

Elkhorn police said the three people are believed to be part of a larger organized group that targets the homes of Asian business owners.

The homeowners reported nothing appeared to have been taken from their residence.

An investigation is ongoing.