Video: Elk in Wisconsin Rapids gets police 'escort' through town

Wisconsin Rapids police recently tailed a wayward traveler who was not on four wheels or two feet, but rather four hooves.

According to an Oct. 26 Facebook post, a bull elk was spotted on 8th Street near Airport Avenue.

Police suspected the elk was eating fermented leaves before it jumped over the curb onto the street, where it began crossing through lanes.

"He's gunna have some explaining to do when he gets home," the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said in the Facebook post. "Our friendly WRPD Officers gave him a police escort so nobody would crash into him."

Eventually, police said, the elk cut through a bank parking lot.

