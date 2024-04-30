Elijah Vue: Two Rivers boy missing, mother's bond request denied

article

A Manitowoc County judge on Tuesday denied a motion from the mother of Elijah Vue, the Two Rivers boy missing since February, that sought to change bond conditions in her child neglect case.

Katrina Baur, 31, is charged with chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer. She pleaded not guilty in March.

Court records show Baur's cash bond is set at $15,000. Tuesday's motion sought to modify that to a signature bond, which would allow her to be released under certain conditions. In rejecting that motion, the court found there "is too much at stake and too many unanswered questions at this point," records state.

Jesse Vang, 39, is charged with chronic child neglect in the case. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge on April 4 ordered Vang to stand trial. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man."

Elijah Vue

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 20 – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip through the FBI website, or to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers through the P3 app.

Rewards offered

Rewards in the search for Vue have risen to a combined $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department on Monday, March 11 announced the city has raised $15,000 in reward money through community donations. Donations to that reward fund are still being accepted.

The donation-driven reward is in addition to two other rewards already announced for information in the case. There is an FBI reward of up to $15,000, and a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $10,000.