Elijah Vue death; mother, boyfriend appear for bond hearing

A day after new charges came down in the death of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang were in Manitowoc County court. Both now face charges of child neglect causing death.

This all started with Vue was reported missing in Two Rivers on Feb. 20. Three days later, Baur and her boyfriend, Vang, were charged – but only with child neglect.

After months of searching for the boy, a hunter found human remains near a quarry in Manitowoc County on Sept. 7.

Elijah Vue

On Friday, Oct. 18, the court raised cash bail significantly with the new charges. The commissioner said the seriousness of the case, with the death of a child, warranted a much higher bond.

Vang is now being held on $500,000 cash bond – Baur on a $400,000 cash bond.

Vang and Baur both appeared remotely in court. Their bail hearings were heard back-to-back.

Jesse Vang, Katrina Baur

Investigators say Elijah Vue was physically and mentally abused over a period of time. They explained that Baur, who is Vue's mother, sent her son to live with her boyfriend so he could be disciplined.

A criminal complaint said surveillance, phone records and DNA connected Baur and Vang to the little boy's death – and revealed their attempts to cover it up.

In court, the Manitowoc County district attorney said Baur had the chance to take her son away from Vang days before he died, but chose not to.

"Ms. Baur allowed and even sent him to this residence for the boot camp or discipline. She condoned it. She allowed it to happen and even left him there days before he passed away," said Jacalyn LaBre, Manitowoc County District Attorney.

Both Vang and Baur have also been ordered to have no contact with each other or anyone under the age of 18. They will both have their initial appearances in court on Monday, Oct. 21.