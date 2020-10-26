Effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers falls short of signatures

The volunteers and committee members of the Recall Evers Campaign announced Monday, Oct. 26 the suspension of their efforts. This, after they had not collected enough signatures to hold a recall vote.

The Recall Evers Campaign released the following statement in a press release:

"Energized, relentless, motivated and focused are just a few ways to describe all of the grass-root volunteers that have come together during the last 58 days. With a shared cause of recalling Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsinites across the state tirelessly held signing events, drove across the state to collect signatures, helped to proof and sort petition sheets and a multitude of additional tasks.

Their time and commitment is appreciated and we thank you. We thank you for every signature collected, for every voice you represented, for stepping up and doing your part when the GOP of Wisconsin chose not to.

We thank ALL of YOU!!!

As we come to the conclusion of this effort, and we realize our numbers are short, we want our volunteers to hold their heads high and be proud of what was accomplished. We set a precedent and let the powers that be in this state know that we will not stand for the status quo any longer. Whatever side of the aisle you sit on - we the people's voices have been heard!

Please remember to vote Nov. 3."