Edvest launches college savings app

Wisconsin parents can now manage their children's college savings on their smartphones.

On Monday, June 21, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) announced the launch of READYSAVE 529TM, a new education savings mobile app available to all Edvest account owners. The app provides a convenient way to access information, track progress and make contributions.

Kathy Blumenfeld, Cabinet Secretary of the Wisconsin DFI says the new app provides easy and secure access to account information right from your smartphone or tablet.

In addition to viewing account balances, the READYSAVE 529 app allows users to view investment allocations, make one-time or recurring deposits and see how their savings compare with peers. Users can also invite family and friends to gift to their child’s or grandchild’s Edvest account.



Edvest account owners can download the READYSAVE 529 app from the Apple or Google Play stores and can log in using their existing.