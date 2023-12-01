Educators Credit Union 'card cracking' scheme, man charged

West Allis man is accused of stealing more than $53,000 in what prosecutors called a "card cracking" scheme.

Brandon Howard, 26, is charged with five felonies. A criminal complaint states he stole money in more than 100 separate Educators Credit Union transactions and was caught in the act on ATM video numerous times.

In May 2022, investigators said law enforcement was called to a Greenfield Educators Credit Union for reports of a suspicious man at an ATM. Police said that person was Howard – inserting multiple debit cards, depositing fake checks and withdrawing money.

Investigators soon learned it was not Howard's first time making a fraudulent transaction.

"Card cracking is just that: It’s a scam," said April Devalkenaere, owner and CEO of Fortress Forensic Investigations. "A criminal or a fraudster will actually reach out to people on social media and ask them for their banking credentials."

Surveillance images from "card cracking" investigation

Devalkenaere said the scheme involves putting a fraudulent check into someone else's account, going to an ATM and pulling that money from the account. It all happens before the bank can discover the check is fake.

In Howard's case, the alleged crimes at Educators Credit Union happened over the course of about five months.

FOX6 News reached out to Educators Credit Union for an interview, but did not hear back by Friday's deadline.

In all, Howard is charged with:

Organizer of financial crimes

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Conspiracy to commit fraud against a financial institution

Conspiracy to commit forgery

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud against a financial institution

Howard's initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.