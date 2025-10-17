Edmund Fitzgerald's final voyage; understanding a Great Lakes mystery

The Brief FOX6 Documentary: "Gales of November" premieres Nov. 7, investigating the Edmund Fitzgerald mystery. 50-Year Commemoration: Marks five decades since the 1975 sinking of the legendary Great Lakes freighter. Broadcast & Scope: Airs on FOX6, FOX LOCAL, and YouTube, featuring new interviews and historical insights from Great Lakes experts.



On Friday, Nov. 7, FOX6 Milwaukee will unveil its first documentary, "Gales of November: The Final Voyage of the Edmund Fitzgerald," offering a profound exploration into one of the Great Lakes' most enduring mysteries.

"Gales of November: The Final Voyage of the Edmund Fitzgerald"

What we know:

As we mark 50 years since the tragic sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, this documentary seeks to answer haunting questions: How does a 729-foot ship vanish without a trace? How are there no survivors? And how does a wreck become a legend?

The Edmund Fitzgerald, once the largest carrier on the Great Lakes, met its untimely end on a stormy November night in 1975. To commemorate five decades since this maritime disaster, FOX6 delves into the ship's history and legacy, examining the construction of the "Mighty Fitz," the key figures involved, and the night that forever changed the Great Lakes shipping industry.

Producers Andrew Severson and Luke Shaheen embarked on a journey around the Great Lakes, visiting locations such as Appleton, Whitefish Point, Sault Ste. Marie, Traverse City, Detroit, and Toledo. Their mission: to gather insights from historians and experts about the enduring legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Through archival footage, new interviews, and breathtaking cinematography, the documentary captures both the triumph and tragedy of this legendary freighter.

The premiere will be broadcast on FOX6, FOX LOCAL, and the FOX6 Milwaukee YouTube Page at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. In collaboration with KMSP (Minneapolis) and WJBK (Detroit), FOX6 presents complementary documentaries that further explore the stories, theories, and mysteries surrounding the tragedy. These films honor those who perished and highlight the sweeping changes implemented to prevent such a disaster from occurring again. All documentaries will be available on demand on FOX LOCAL.

FOX Television Stations, LLC, one of the nation’s largest owned-and-operated network broadcast groups, is proud to bring this compelling story to audiences across the country. With coverage reaching over 37% of U.S. television homes, FOX continues to deliver impactful storytelling and insightful programming.