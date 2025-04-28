Economic uncertainty impacting salons, beauty products and services

The Brief With tariff announcements and economic uncertainty, consumers are shifting their spending priorities. Some local businesses, like barbershops and hair salons, are also seeing the cost of products and services increase.



Some local businesses -- like hair salons -- are already seeing some economic shifts in their clients' spending and gearing up for the uncertainty that lies ahead.

"You have to re-adapt and reinvent quickly."

George Gomez

It's a motto George Gomez is following during a time of economic uncertainty.

"There's not one thing here that has not gone up and because of that, like every other business, everything has to go up," said George Gomez, who owns the Essential Hair Studio in Bayside.

Hair care products

He says products like hair chemicals, color, and other materials are being impacted by inflation.

He's not the only one. The owners of other styling salons say they are also seeing this trend and are watching it closely.

"How the products you know if your tariffs will impact the shipment of hair color, for example, that would most likely have some kind of impact on the cost of services," said John Kowalkowski from Les Ciseaux Styling Salon in Milwaukee.

Les Ciseaux Styling Salon

Alex Milovic is a marketing professor at Marquette University. He says now is a good time for small businesses to strategize, but there may be some hope.

"The good news here is these things tend to be temporary," Milovic said.

It comes at a time when consumers are being more cautious with their spending following President Trump's tariff announcements.

"It's a good time to take those ideas that were your third or fourth priority and now make them your first and second as an option," added Milovic.

That includes honing into quality and customer service that these salons say has helped them stay open through tough times.

"But everybody seems to be adjusting the best they can," added Gomez.