2024 RNC in Milwaukee: Economic impact of $321 million

The Brief We now know how much money the Republican National Convention generated for the City of Milwaukee. A study says last summer's event brought in a whopping $321 million. That's according to international firm "Tourism Economics." The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee commissioned the study.



Was the RNC a bust or boom for Wisconsin's economy? Ten months later, we finally have an answer. The MKE 2024 Host Committee has released on Tuesday, May 20 the final economic impact report for the 2024 Republican National Convention, which took place July 15-18, 2024.

Economic impact

What we know:

The RNC did better than expected. That's according to international firm "Tourism Economics." The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee commissioned the study.

It finds the RNC's economic impact was $321 million. Before the convention, organizers estimated it'd be $200 million.

The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee says it plans to donate to the Community Millions of Leftover Dollars.

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee embraced the convention with open arms. Tens of thousands of Republican delegates and members of the media who traveled here from around the country were raving about our city after July’s convention," said Reince Priebus, Chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "We’re hopeful that putting Wisconsin on a major international stage will lead to more opportunities for the city in the future."

Report highlights

The report finds that the total economic impact from the 2024 Republican National Convention was $321.5 million.

Operational spending related to the convention was $162.2 million, while off-site visitor spending was $54.1 million, totaling $216.3 million in direct spending

The report calculated that the operational spending and off-site spending by the convention supported 3,441 part-time and full-time jobs locally.

Tourism Economics calculated that the convention generated $16.8 million in state and local taxes.

Choose Chicago had hired the same economic research firm. It found the DNC brought the Winy City economy $374 million.