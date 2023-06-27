Semi tips in Eau Claire, sheep spill onto side of highway
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A semitruck tipped over in Eau Claire Monday, June 26 – spilling sheep along the side of a highway.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, it happened on U.S. Highway 53 at the Clairemont Avenue exit. Photos posted on the department's Facebook page showed dozens of sheep down the highway's hillside.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
As of the department's 7 p.m. post, many sheep were still on the loose. It shut down the exit ramp for hours.