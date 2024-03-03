Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin pancake breakfast in Wauwatosa

Easterseals SE Wisconsin pancake breakfast
Jessica Kotakis joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin and how the organization helps people, and she also talks about a delicious pancake breakfast fundraiser.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Enjoy a delicious breakfast while helping out a good cause.
Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin is hosting a pancake breakfast to support WOW Summer Camp and their recent ACA accreditation.
The pancake breakfast runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7111 W Center St. in Wauwatosa. There's a $10 suggested donation at the door.
To learn more about Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin and its mission, click here.
