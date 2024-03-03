Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin pancake breakfast in Wauwatosa

Enjoy a delicious breakfast while helping out a good cause.

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin is hosting a pancake breakfast to support WOW Summer Camp and their recent ACA accreditation.

The pancake breakfast runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7111 W Center St. in Wauwatosa. There's a $10 suggested donation at the door.

To learn more about Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin and its mission, click here.

