Easter event for visually impaired offers inclusion

Easter events are kicking off, and one in particular is taking extra steps to include everyone.

From sensory activities to hunting beeping eggs, the Vision Forward Association said everyone​ has a chance to put something in their basket.

"You’ll see some of the things are on trays so that they can go on their lap or the wheelchair trays as well, so that they’re able to hunt for eggs with their hands if they need to," said Colleen Kickbush, teacher of visually impaired people.

Saturday's spring festival was made for kids like Kiejari. He and his family were able to interact with people just like him.

"We came here to enjoy some time with other friends, and I think that’s important for him and his socialization," said Tiffany Meredith, Kiejari's mom.

Vision Forward Association Easter event

The children involved with Vision Forward have vision impairment, each with different levels of abilities. Advocates say even small acts of inclusion can have big effects.

"Families are able to have siblings also interact and do fun things and be a typical family. That’s what today is about," said Kickbush.

