Easter brings busy weekend for The Honey Baked Ham store

Most people can't have Easter dinner without a Honey Baked ham.

A big contrast to last Easter, a line outside of The Honey Baked Ham store in Milwaukee was a sign of relief for workers after a challenging year of holidays altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The overwhelming response after a difficult year has been really awesome," manager Michael Creasap said

The popular hams may be one of the many centerpieces at your table during the holidays. However, with the last few holidays limiting family gatherings, not many Honey Baked hams made it to the table.

"I always try copycat recipes and it never works. There's just something about it," customer Elsa Anderson said.

Hundreds of hams were reserved and pre-paid for in anticipation for celebrating Easter.

"To stay in business has been a real challenge and to have our customers show up as things are opening up and people are being vaccinated has been great," Creasap said.

Although all the hams are sold out, the overwhelming response has been a blessing for the business owners.

"I think that people appreciate the quality and care that goes into the craftsmanship of making a Honey Baked ham," said Creasap. "As a locally-owned and operating business, I want to send out a message of gratitude to everyone who buys a Honey Baked ham."

Honey-glazed turkeys are a great alternative to the hams. Honey Baked Ham Café has plenty of them in stock should you want to pick one up for you and your family this Easter.