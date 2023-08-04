East Troy police officer suspended, domestic abuse allegations

An East Troy police officer was getting ready to start a job working with students. Now he's suspended and accused of domestic abuse – the alleged behavior happening while he was on duty.

Michael Cain, 40, is charged with a misdemeanor. It carries the possibility of up to 90 days in jail and a fine. A criminal complaint outlines what three people told investigators.

Cain was sworn in as a member of the East Troy Police Department in 2019. He was getting ready to start as the new school resource officer for the East Troy Community School District this fall.

According to the complaint, a woman told police Cain has been "influencing the men she has dated" since they split up. She said when she would return home, Cain had a pattern of showing up unexpectedly within minutes.

On June 29, the woman reported that she was walked into her home with her current boyfriend. She told investigators Cain showed up three minutes later in uniform with his firearm on his hip, ran up the stairs and banged on the door and started yelling.

The complaint said the woman and Cain argued downstairs. She told police Cain threatened her boyfriend, grabbed her wrist and pushed her against a doorframe.

Cain told investigators the situation was "blown way out of proportion." Per the complaint, he said he went in the house because he saw a "suspicious" car outside. He told police he thought about turning his body-worn camera on, but now regrets not doing so.

East Troy Police Chief Jeremy Swendrowski said, in part:

"Personally, I am disappointed. I believe all of our officers have high integrity, and this does not shine a good light on the department. I want the public to know that just because one officer is suspected of this crime does not reflect the rest of the department."

Investigators said Cain denied pushing the woman – and said she pushed him.

The police department said Cain is suspended with pay. FOX6 News reached out to his attorney, but did not immediately hear back.