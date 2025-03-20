The Brief A former East Troy music teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students was sentenced to prison. In court on Thursday, he finally admitted he sexually assaulted his former students. At least 15 former students have now accused him of inappropriately touching them on their breasts, thighs, shoulders and hair over and over again during music lessons.



A former East Troy music teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students was sentenced on Thursday to more than a decade in prison.

The backstory:

John Rash, 47, taught middle school band in East Troy for more than 20 years. At least 15 former students have now accused him of inappropriately touching them on their breasts, thighs, shoulders and hair over and over again during music lessons.

Rash pleaded guilty last year to two of nine charges he faced as part of a plea deal.

What's next:

On Thursday, Rash was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He will be placed on 10 years of extended supervision and required to register as a sex offender for life when he's released.

John Rash sentenced to prison on March 20, 2025

Victims speak

What they're saying:

In court for sentencing, Rash finally admitted he sexually assaulted former students – some as young as 11 years old. Those girls are now adults, and four of them spoke in court about the lasting impact of Rash's perversion.

"I can still feel his hands on my skin," one victim said.

Rash has never been accused of having sex with a student, but make no mistake, his victims said he is a sexual predator.

"A hand on my breast, a hand on my thigh, it made me so uncomfortable," another victim said.

"When you had your hand between my legs, you asked me why I was crying," said a third victim.

John Rash

Judge Daniel Johnson described Rash's actions as a "system to sexually assault children."

"No matter how far I go, the memories follow me. I cannot outrun the trauma," a fourth victim said.

Rash addresses court

What they're saying:

For the first time since he was charged, Rash spoke for himself in court on Thursday.

"I have let everyone in my life down. My students. Their families. My school and community. My wife and three daughters," he said. "I cannot imagine the hurt, the fear, the anxiety, the confusion and loss of trust in men that I have caused them to feel. For this, I am truly sorry."

"I think you’re smart. I think you say some of the right things. I don’t know if I believe you," said Judge Johnson.

John Rash sentenced to prison on March 20, 2025

Rash was also surrounded by supporters on Thursday – including his wife.

"He is a wonderful husband. The best dad of three girls," his wife said.

A teacher described Rash as "considerate, thoughtful, empathetic," and a former student thanked him for "my passion for music."

What is frotteurism?

Dig deeper:

For years, Rash denied he did anything wrong, but his own attorney admitted on Thursday that he did it to fulfill a sexual urge.

"He has a serious character defect," Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty said.

"He focused on the thrill he got from the behavior," said Walworth County District Attorney James Sempf. "The jolt of adrenaline. He didn’t think about it, he just did it."

Sempf said the defense team's own doctor diagnosed Rash with a rare disorder known as frotteurism, where a person gets "intense sexual arousal from touching a non-consenting person."

In his 21 years as a prosecutor, Sempf said it is the first time he's heard it.

Editor's note: FOX6 did not name the women or show their faces because they are victims of child sexual abuse.