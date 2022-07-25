East side Milwaukee apartment fire: 1 injured, building 'uninhabitable'

Milwaukee fire crews were called to an apartment building near Bartlett and Kane on the city's east side around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The fire chief says one person was taken to Saint Mary's burn unit, but there is no update on their condition.

Apartment fire on the city's east side.

The building is uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage, according to the chief.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Red Cross is helping those displaced find a place to stay. Residents should be able to go back in and grab essentials at some point.

This is a developing story.



