Eagle deputy-involved shooting victim identified; neighbor reacts

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man shot and killed by a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy in Eagle on Thursday, March 14.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Blankman by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner.

One neighbor said she heard deputies yell at him to put down his weapon. Others in the neighborhood, who told FOX6 off-camera, they are shocked this happened.

Online court records indicate Blankman had no prior criminal record.

"I was in the house and I heard several shots, four or five shots," said Jacque Weier, who also said those shots caused her to jump.

"A real short while later, I heard two more gunshots, I was kinda like, that doesn’t sound right to me," she added.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson says deputies got a call Thursday (March 14) for a man firing gunshots outside his home in Eagle.

So far, investigators have only said a deputy "felt his life was in imminent danger" and shot and killed Blankman.

"I did hear really loud – one of the officers yell to put down the weapon. He yelled twice," added Weier.

Severson said his department doesn’t have body cameras or dash cams.

"It’s a financial issue," said Severson.

In a statement, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow told FOX6 Severson has never requested body cameras in the department’s budget.

"In Waukesha County, several agencies have chosen to use either dash cameras, body cameras, or both during in their on-duty law enforcement activities. To date, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department has yet to utilize this technology. Should the Sheriff come forward with a budget request to begin using this technology, we would consider the financial implications of that decision. Any change into the County’s policy on the use of cameras would begin with our elected Sheriff. As County Executive, I have authority over the Sheriff Department’s annual budget. Funding our County’s justice and public safety needs is my number one priority. The cost of implementing a body and dash camera program in our County would be incredibly expensive and would certainly lead to a reduction of services either within, or outside of, the Sheriff’s Department. It is likely, therefore, that broad discussions of County funding priorities would be held with numerous stakeholders to determine the best path forward." - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow

In 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) surveyed law enforcement agencies across the state about body cameras.

Of the 436 that responded, 380 agencies, or 88%, indicated officers use at least one form of recording device.

Blankman’s family declined to speak with FOX6, but Weier says he was the father of a young child and a friendly neighbor.

"Always taking his little girl for walks around the block, bike rides."

FOX6 asked the sheriff’s department how much it would cost to get body cameras, and did not hear back.

Village of Eagle police also assisted; the police chief there says his department does have body cameras.