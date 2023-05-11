E-scooter on the freeway; man seen riding on the shoulder of I-94

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) cameras capture a man riding an e-scooter on the shoulder of southbound I-94 between Rawson Avenue and Ryan Road on Thursday morning, May 11.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the scooter rider around 7:40 a.m. Thursday. The person appeared to be riding a Lime scooter – as semis, SUVs and cars passed him at freeway speeds.

Officials say the rider exited the freeway at Drexel Ave., re-entered the freeway on the southbound Drexel on-ramp, and continued south.

At one point south of Drexel, the person on the scooter even passed a construction crew that was parked on the side of the road. The man rode the scooter into the grass next to the shoulder and kept going. The people on the construction crew just looked on.

The scooter rider continued on I-94 south and exited at Ryan Road – the entire time, the WisDOT cameras followed him.

Scooter rider heads east on Ryan Road

After exiting at Ryan Road, the rider went east on Ryan Road. At one point, tried to jump a curb and fell off the scooter.

The scooter rider picked himself up and went south on S. 13th Street.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy dispatched to the area was unable to locate the scooter ride. "Normal" patrols continued, and deputies have kept an eye out for this individual or anyone else engaging in illegal and/or dangerous movement on the freeway system.