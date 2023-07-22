Dwyane Wade, Travis Diener literacy efforts give back to Milwaukee

Twenty years after leading the Marquette men's basketball team to the Final Four, two former Golden Eagles are giving back to the community.

Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener are making efforts to boost literacy in Milwaukee.

"It’s important for us to interject ourselves with the kids. They’re the future, obviously. That’s what we love to do," Wade said.

Slam dunks filled The Facility in Mequon as Wade and Diener hosted a young women's basketball camp.

"It’s a small grow in the game, and giving the young ladies a chance to build confidence," said Diener.

The camp is part of a new three-day event, called Wade vs. Diener, where the two compete against each other to see who will raise the most funds for youth literacy programs in Milwaukee.

"Trying to catch kids at a very young age. If they're not at a certain reading level by third grade, going into – especially in the inner city, in the cities of minority communities – going to the next grade, you get left behind" Wade said. "We want to make sure that they get the opportunity to succeed and get sped up if they’re behind."

Named after his sister, Wade currently funds The Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program through Marquette University. Proceeds from the entire Wade vs. Diener weekend will help fund literacy programs like it.

"Just trying to pay it back. Pay it forward," said Diener.

"We just want to bring more awareness to the community of Milwaukee what we’re doing, and it’s all about the kids," said Wade.

The two former teammates showcased their bond – competing together to show the young ladies the ropes.

"The goals of these camps is just to have a lot of fun, so you can help you them navigate that passion in a positive way," Diener said.

"I remember all the camps l went to as a kid," said Wade.

Sunday night, Wade and Diener host a Tee Off Party. More information is available on their website.