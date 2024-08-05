D'Vontaye Mitchell death: Family holds rally outside district attorney’s office

article

The family of D'vontaye Mitchell held a rally outside the district attorney’s office on Monday, Aug. 5. The Mitchell family said it wants prosecutors to bring first-degree intentional homicide charges against the now-former Hyatt employees.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the 43-year-old's death a homicide by restraint asphyxia and the toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine. It means Mitchell couldn't breathe because of the way his body was positioned.

D'Vontaye Mitchell

Mitchell, 43, died outside the hotel on Sunday, June 30. Graphic video showed him being held down by four now-fired Hyatt employees, two of them said to be security officers.

The Milwaukee Police Department recommended four people be charged with felony murder on July 5.

Witnesses said Mitchell locked himself inside a women's bathroom and fought with the private security guards, who then held him down until officers arrived. He was unresponsive when they did.